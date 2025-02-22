Nicolo Savona is set to miss Juventus’ Serie A clash against Cagliari this weekend after failing to make the squad due to injury. This comes as an unwelcome setback for the Bianconeri, who must secure a victory after being eliminated from the Champions League by PSV in midweek.

Juventus have been in fine form in Serie A, and their most recent league outing saw them claim an impressive victory over Inter Milan. Despite their European disappointment, their fans remain confident whenever they face domestic opposition and will expect a strong performance against Cagliari.

The team has benefited from the return of some important players in recent weeks, but fresh concerns have now emerged. According to TuttoJuve, Savona will not be available for selection after suffering a muscle problem in his thigh. This is a significant blow, as the defender has proven himself to be a reliable option in recent matches, even when deployed at left-back, a position that is not his natural role.

His absence means Juventus will have to make adjustments in defence, but they possess the squad depth necessary to cope with such setbacks. Despite the loss of Savona, the expectation remains that they will deliver a professional performance and take all three points from this fixture. With a squad full of experienced players and emerging talents, they should still have enough quality to overcome Cagliari.

For Juventus, this match is not just about maintaining their strong position in the league but also about responding positively to their Champions League disappointment. Failing to win would only add to the frustrations of their recent European exit, making this fixture all the more important.

Cagliari, on the other hand, will see this as an opportunity to take advantage of any lingering psychological effects from Juventus’ loss to PSV. However, Juve’s history and squad strength suggest they should still have too much quality for their opponents, even without Savona. His absence will be felt, but the team has enough capable replacements to ensure they remain competitive. Ultimately, Juventus are expected to prove their resilience and secure another important league victory.