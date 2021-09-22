Report: Juve’s hierarchy remains calm and confident

With the club enduring its worst start of the season in the last 60 years, some would expect the atmosphere at Juventus to be volcanic to say the least.

The Bianconeri remain winless after garnering only two points from their first four Serie A outings, and currently sit 18th in the standings.

While angry words were spoken following Sunday’s draw against Milan, the atmosphere appears to be more serene as the team prepares for its must-win trip to Spezia on Wednesday.

According to Tuttosport via ILBianconero, club president Andrea Agnelli and sporting director Federico Cherubini remain confident.

The report explains how the two men have the utmost trust in Max Allegri’s work, and they understand that the tough words spoken in the aftermath of the Milan clash were intended to shock the players and reignite their fighting spirit.

The hierarchy also has trust in the players in general, feeling that the squad contains enough quality and depth to deliver a solid campaign.

Whether Agnelli and company are right or wrong in their positive assessment remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, the club cannot afford another misstep today.

If Juventus fail to get the three points at Spezia, then it would surely leave in the management in a much less confident state.