Report – Kaio Jorge set to return to Brazil in March

Kaio Jorge has struggled with injury in the last year and the youngster’s future could be away from Juventus.

The former Santos man joined the Bianconeri at the start of 2021 and got a few minutes in the first team.

Max Allegri rejected offers for his signature before his long-term injury, but Jorge will struggle to feature for Juve when he is fit.

A report on Calciomercato reveals he might return to Brazil and it is a move that could happen in March, with Cruzeiro chasing his signature.

The report even claims he already has an agreement in place to sign for them in March, when the Brazilian transfer window reopens.

Juve FC Says

Jorge simply needs to play before he can reach the potential we know he has.

His current injury has robbed the youngster of around one year’s worth of football, so he needs to leave Juve temporarily to play as often as possible.

The attacker might want to return home, but it is probably much better for him to stay in Europe and preferably an Italian club in Serie A.

That way, he will be prepared for life as a Bianconeri player since we compete against sidesin the competition domestically.