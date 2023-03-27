Report: Kean and McKennie could be key to landing young Juventus target

In recent weeks, Wilfried Gnonto has emerged as one of the most exciting names on the Juventus shortlist.

The 19-year-old started his career at Inter before signing for Basel in 2020 and making a name for himself in the Swiss league. The winger joined Leeds United last summer and is gradually cementing himself as one of the most promising youngsters in the Premier League.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Moise Kean and Weston McKennie could play a key role in this transfer saga.

Last January, the American completed an initial loan transfer from Turin to Leeds which would become permanent if the English side manages to avoid relegation at the end of the season. This would boost the Bianconeri’s coffers by 35 million euros.

As for Kean, Juventus have already bought him outright from Everton earlier this month, but he remains available on the market. In other words, the Old Lady would part ways with the striker for the right price.

In this case, the Turin-based giants would pursue Gnonto as a direct replacement. The Italian international surely fits the mold for the Bianconeri who are building a young squad with an Italian core.

Despite his tender age, the winger already has 10 caps with the senior Italian national team, scoring a goal in the process.