Report – Kean set to leave Juventus for regular game time

Moise Kean faces an important summer at Juventus as his two-year loan deal comes to an end.

The striker re-joined the Bianconeri last season as Max Allegri sought more firepower in attack and has had an inconsistent spell at the club.

Kean remains one of the finest young strikers in European football by talent, but his output in the last two seasons hasn’t been good enough and the Bianconeri now has to decide if they should keep him.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Juve will sell Kean for 30m euros and the striker is also reportedly open to leaving the club.

The return of Dusan Vlahovic from injury has affected his game time and he will leave for a side that promises him more time on the pitch.

Juve FC Says

Kean is a talented boy and one player we are sure will get better as time goes on, but Vlahovic is doing well and Arkadiusz Milik can serve as a worthy deputy to the Serbian.

This means we can offload Kean for the right price at the end of this season and we will not miss the Everton loanee.

It would be interesting to see what option the club will take on his future in the summer.