Report: Kessié ready to leave Milan, but Juventus trail behind a foreign club

Following the departures of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu last summer, Milan could lose yet another key member of the squad without anything in return.

The Italian goalkeeper signed of Paris Saint Germain after seeing out his contract with the Rossoneri, while the Turkish playmaker joined their crosstown rivals Inter.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Franck Kessié is edging closer towards the exit door at Milanello.

Paolo Maldini and company are thus far refusing to meet the Ivorian’s contractual demands, which should prompt an exit next June.

However, the midfielder won’t been lacking suitors at all, as a host of clubs are keeping tabs on the situation.

The source names Juventus and Inter amongst the player’s potential destinations, as well as foreign clubs like PSG, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid.

However, Barcelona could be the one leading the race for the services of the former Atalanta man.

Last season, Kessié was surely one of the best midfielders in Serie A – if not the very best.

However, after finding himself embroiled in a never ending contractual soap opera, the player’s form witnessed a significant drop in the current campaign.

As for Juventus, the 26-year-old might not be the type of midfielders that the club needs.

First we must see where Denis Zakaria will fit in Max Allegri’s tactical scheming. If the Swiss ends up playing as a box-to-box midfielder, then the Bianconeri will still need to sign someone who can act as a deep-lying playmaker, which arguably isn’t Kessié’s favorite role.