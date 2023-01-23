Federico Chiesa
Report – Key Juventus star appears on Real Madrid’s shopping list

January 23, 2023 - 5:30 pm

Federico Chiesa was on the radar of many top European clubs in the summer of 2021 after he inspired the Italian national team to win Euro 2020.

The winger is arguably the best Italian attacker on the market, but he suffered a serious injury at the start of 2022 and was out of action for ten months.

He has just recovered to start playing a few minutes for the Bianconeri and suitors are emerging for the former Fiorentina ace.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Real Madrid has been monitoring the attacker and Los Blancos could add him to their squad.

The Whites are the holders of the Champions League and have some of the planet’s best players in their squad and it seems they want Chiesa to add to their quality group.

A fully-fit Chiesa is one of the best attackers in the world and it is not surprising that Madrid will eye a transfer for the attacker.

However, Juve must show it remains one of the world’s biggest clubs too, by keeping its best players in Turin.

If Chiesa leaves the current Bianconeri team, it will be weakened and its rebuild will be affected.

1 Comment

    Reply martinn January 23, 2023 at 5:47 pm

    pretending there`s still a rebuild going on with our reputation in tatters and allegri guaranteed no matter what happens in charge borders on dishonest. Chiesa and Vlahovic deserve a career, away from allegri. If there is a change of coach and approach, that`s different, but 1% likely when you have management happy with AIMING FOR top4 and euro humiliation. #SetThemFree

