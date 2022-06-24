Juventus has been shocked by Matthijs de Ligt after the Dutchman asked them to sell him in this transfer window.
The Bianconeri signed him in 2019 and the former Ajax captain has a contract with them that runs until 2024.
The club wants to extend his deal and has been in talks with his entourage.
Juve has been cutting costs and will likely offer him a contract on a reduced salary, but it seems he will not stay.
Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims he has asked the club to sell him in this transfer window.
It claims he spoke with the Bianconeri yesterday, and both parties failed to find an agreement, with the Dutch international insisting that he wants out of the Allianz Stadium.
Juve FC Says
De Ligt is one of the best players at Juventus right now, and we should do all we can to keep him at the club.
The former Ajax captain is a natural heir to Giorgio Chiellini, but we cannot force anyone to stay.
We are a big club, and these individuals must be willing to play for us. If De Ligt wants to continue his career at another team, we need to cash in on him now for a good fee.
4 Comments
Further proof this management team has no clue what they are doing! You just pushed the only worthwhile defender you have to ask for an out. Welcome to the mid-table of Serie A. It all started with Agnelli chasing headlines with Ronaldo, and it will come to an end in 2022/2023. If this is true and he leaves, Agnelli, Arrivabene, Nedved and Cherubini should all be fired within 24 hours. Wouldn’t surprise me if Pogba changes his mind, or Vlahovic and Chiesa look for outs as well.
ronaldo was a Social Media mistake, agnelli is the fool behinds our troubles.
who`s shocked about this? the only reason he wanted the clause down is because he wants to leave.
Sell him and reinvest in young players. Get Zaniolo, Kostic, Raspadori, Skriniar. We already have Gatti, so it’s not as bad as it looks. If there is a good time to rebuilt and revamp the team, than this is the reight moment