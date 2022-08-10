When one player arrives, another must make way. This is one of the unwritten rules of the transfer market.

So with Filip Kostic on the cusp of finalizing a transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to Juventus, the Italians could make a surprising sacrifice.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the arrival of the Serbian could push Luca Pellegrini towards the exit door.

The source expects the newcomer to cement himself as the ultimate master on the left lane, especially if Max Allegri switches to a 3-5-2 formation.

Thus, the management has decided to get rid of one of the two left-backs. But while selling Alex Sandro remains a challenge task, Pellegrini is a more desirable option on the market.

The 23-year-old attracted Premier League interest earlier in the summer, with the likes of West Ham and Fulham keeping tabs on the situation.

Nonetheless, the English track has apparently evaporated. Instead, local suitors have emerged to the scene.

As the source explains, Atalanta are looking for a new wingback and could launch an onslaught on Pellegrini.

Moreover, Monza might also become an option for the former Roma man. The newly-promoted Serie A club has already signed Filippo Ranocchia on loan from Juventus this summer, while Nicolò Rovella should follow suit.

Pellegrini signed for Juventus in 2019 in a exchange deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola heading towards the Italian capital. He spent his first two campaigns on loan between Cagliari and Genoa before joining Max Allegri’s squad last season.