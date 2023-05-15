Following a bright start to his Premier League spell, Dejan Kulusevski’s permanent transfer to Tottenham Hotspur was considered a foregone conclusion.

However, the player’s recent dip in form combined with the turmoil at the club could see the Swede return to Juventus after 18 months on loan in North London.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri are apparently eager to find the winger a new destination, so they will reportedly use him as a bargaining chip in their negotiations to sign one of their main transfer targets.

According to Il Messaggero via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based giants could offer Kulusevski in exchange for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The source claims that Juventus have already offered 25 million euros plus bonuses for the Serbian midfielder whose contract will expire in 2024. However, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is holding out for 40 million.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are willing to suggest Kulusevski as a counterpart, in addition to a discount on Luca Pellegrini’s transfer fee.

The report adds that Biancocelesti manager Maurizio Sarri appreciates the young winger’s talent, but he’s asking for a more lucrative offer to part ways with his star midfielder.

At the moment, this could be mere paper talk, or perhaps Juventus testing the waters while gradually raising their offer.

But based on Paul Pogba’s injury record, the Bianconeri must sign a new creative midfielder who can raise the level and add some flair to the department, and it’s easy to see why Milinkovic-Savic would be the ideal candidate.