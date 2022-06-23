Report – La Liga club latest club to offer a deal to Dybala

Paulo Dybala has continued to look for a new club as his Juventus contract expires in less than 10 days.

He would become a free agent and he has been in talks with some clubs over signing for them.

Inter Milan seemed to lead the race for his signature initially, but that move has stalled now.

This has opened the door for him to join another suitor. Could he leave Italy for Spain?

Calciomercato reports that the former Palermo man has just received a contract offer from Sevilla.

It claims the Spaniards have offered to pay him 3m euros if he leaves Serie A for a stint with them in La Liga.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is looking to stay in Italy and it would take a huge offer to tempt him away from Serie A.

Understandably, Sevilla wants to test the waters and see if they stand any chance of signing the attacker.

However, their offer is so poor the Argentinian’s camp is very likely to laugh it off as soon as it reaches their table.

Inter still has a very good chance of adding him to their squad. We wish him the best of luck wherever he eventual spends his 2022/2023 season.