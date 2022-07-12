Juventus has remained in the market in search of a new defender, and they will keep adding targets to their list until they finally sign one.

The Bianconeri have lost Giorgio Chiellini, and Matthijs de Ligt is pushing to leave them for Bayern Munich.

This means they must buy at least one defender in this window, and they have been working towards that.

Reports have linked them to the likes of Nikola Milenkovic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Gleison Bremer in recent weeks, but a new name has emerged as a transfer target.

Calciomercato reports that they are targeting a move for Villarreal’s Pau Torres.

The Spaniard has been one of the finest defenders in Europe, and he helped the Yellow Submarines to win the Europa League in the 2020/2021 campaign.

He has been courted by Europe’s best clubs for some time now, and Juve is hopeful he will join them.

Juve FC Says

Our search for a new defender will continue until a new one joins the club.

Torres is one of the finest centre-backs in the world, and the Spaniard will turn us into a much stronger team if he makes the transfer.

However, we must be prepared for battle with other clubs and pay a considerable transfer fee before adding him to our squad.