Report – Latest Serie A club meeting ends in chaos

The Lega Serie A assembly was supposed to unite the clubs in the division to vote for reforms and even appoint a new counsellor.

However, it descended into chaos, according to a report on Football Italia.

It claims the meeting didn’t even start when seven clubs walked out. Milan, Juventus, Roma, Napoli, Inter, Fiorentina and Monza left to meet outside the car park.

Torino also failed to send a representative to the meeting, while Napoli’s Aurelio De Laurentiis spent 45 minutes before the start criticising the entire Serie A system.

Fiorentina patron Rocco Commisso was also angered by the new government’s financial aid on taxes, considering his club does not owe any money.

In the chaotic scenes that followed, De Laurentiis reportedly walked away and others followed him in protest.

Juve FC Says

This is a shocking act by men who run the football clubs in this country and shows the division among them.

For the competition to make progress and become one of the best in the world, club owners must be able to agree on how it should run.

If everyone wants it to be run how they prefer, there will continuously be disagreements among them, which could affect the Italian top flight.