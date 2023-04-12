When it comes to the transfer market, several transfer sagas can eventually intertwine, especially when it comes to players who play in similar positions on the pitch.

As we all know by now, Juventus are longtime admirers of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. However, the Bianconeri may struggle to meet Lazio’s astronomic demands, so they could resort to a more affordable alternative, like Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi.

But an emerging report delivers some concerning news for the Turin-based giants, suggesting that they might lose both targets in one major maneuver.

According to Il Messaggero via TuttoJuve, Lazio could sell Milinkovic-Savic to the highest bidder before reinvesting some of the cash received to sign Frattesi as a direct replacement.

Juve FC say

While both players are on the Bianconeri’s shortlist, we’re talking about two different profiles. Nicknamed “The Sergeant”, Milinkovic-Savic is a true playmaker who has the ability to boss the middle of the park while also contributing in goals and assists.

On the other hand, Frattesi is a typical box-to-box midfielder who works hard on both ends of the pitch. He’s also known for his ability to penetrate the penalty box and poach goals.

While either one would be able to enhance the middle of the park, it seems that the Italian is a more concrete objective amidst the current financial troubles.

But if Lazio cash in on their Serbian star, they would definitely offer stern competition to the Old Lady, especially if they manage to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League.