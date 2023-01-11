Report: Lazio finally willing to negotiate Milinkovic-Savic exit in the summer

For several years, Juve’s interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the worst hidden secrets in Italian football. However, the Turin-based giants were never able to make concrete progress when it comes to negotiating a transfer with Lazio president Claudio Lotitio.

The stubborn patron has slapped an astronomical price tag on his most priced asset, warding off all suitors from Italy and abroad.

Nevertheless, a report suggests that the current circumstances could force the president to soften his stance.

According to Il Messaggero via Calciomercato, Lotito will finally succumb to the pressure and sit on the table to negotiate a possible Milinkovic-Savic exit in June.

The Serbian’s current contract runs until 2024, and while the capital side has been desperately trying to push the expiry date, it appears that the player has rejected this prospect.

Therefore, Lazio would prefer to strike a deal in the summer which ensures them a decent profit rather than haplessly watching the coveted midfielder walk away as a free agent in the following year.

The source adds that the player’s agent Mateja Kezman has been in talks with Juventus for several months over a possible transfer.

This season, Milinkovic-Savic has thus far contributed with three goals and seven assists in his 16 Serie A appearances.