Lazio is keen to add Luca Pellegrini to their squad in the second half of the season, even though he is spending this season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The left-back has emerged as one man Juve hopes will eventually become first-team material, but his loan spell in Germany is indifferent and the Germans have even threatened to return him to Turin.

Juve will want him to continue developing well there, but Lazio has been interested in him, with Maurizio Sarri keen to work with the defender again.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Rome-based side wants to add him to their squad in the second half of the season and is intensifying efforts to get the deal done.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is a fine talent and he will be keen to become a top player for Juve, but his loan spell isn’t going to plan and we cannot trust him to be the long-term replacement for Alex Sandro.

If Lazio is willing to pay a good fee for his signature, we could use him as a sweetener to lower the price we will pay for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to join us.

That could be one of the best business deals we will do, but Lazio must agree to it.