Report – Lazio targeting young Juventus midfielder

Lazio signed Luca Pellegrini at the start of this year and could return for another Juventus player in the summer.

The Biancocelesti has been one of Juve’s main rivals for a European place in this campaign, which means selling players to them is essentially strengthening a rival.

That is not stopping them from eyeing more players at the Allianz Stadium and the latest man on their radar is Nicolo Rovella.

The midfielder is on loan at Monza at the moment and is having a good season with the Boys from Brianza.

This has made clubs show an interest in him, including Manchester City, but Tuttojuve says the Bianconeri will reject offers for his signature to keep him at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve believes he will be a key part of their team from the next campaign, so he will stay.

Juve FC Says

Rovella has had a good experience in Serie A this season and we must use him from the next campaign so he can start contributing to our games.

The midfielder could save us millions of euros in transfer fees in the future if we keep him in the group.

With Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot likely leaving, we must protect our talents.