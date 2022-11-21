Report: Lazio unable to match Juve’s proposed wages for Milinkovic-Savic

At this point, it wouldn’t be a day in the office without at least one new emerging report on Juve’s interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Bianconeri have been on the player’s trail for several years, but Lazio have thus far managed to keep him in the Italian capital.

But the question remains: For just how long?

With the Serbian’s contract expiring in 2024, Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito is desperate to put his star’s signature on a new deal.

As we all know, the club president insists on his astronomical asking price of 100 million euros, but unless the player pens a new contract, the Eagles will either have to sell for a cut-price next summer or haplessly watch the 27-year-old leave as a free agent a year later.

According to Il Messaggero via JuventusNews24, Lazio are willing to offer Milinkovic-Savic a new deal that would see him earn 5 millions per year.

Nonetheless, the source believes that this proposal would fall short of the Old Lady’s offer which will reach 7 millions as net wages.

Juve FC say

The stage is set for a major tug of war between the two clubs. Surely Juventus have the financial means to offer the Serbia international more lucrative personal terms, but they still have to reach an agreement with the stubborn Lotito, unless they intend to wait till 2024.

Expect this saga to drag on for months to come, if not more.