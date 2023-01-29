Report: Lazio yet to give up on Juventus loanee Luca Pellegrini

Even prior to the start of the January transfer market, Lazio have been interested in signing Juventus fullback Luca Pellegrini. However, the winter session is about to expire, and a switch is yet to materialize.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, but the German club was open for an early termination, and the same goes for the Bianconeri.

But due to Ciro Immobile’s recent injury, the Biancocelesti have turned their attention towards signing a striker. Thus, adding a fullback was no long a priority for Maurizio Sarri’s team.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Lazio are struggling in their attempts to land Salernitana striker Federico Bonazzoli, which could prompt them to reconsider a move for Pellegrini.

The source adds that Lazio president Claudio Lotito had met the player’s agent Enzo Raiola in recent days, so it remains to be seen if this transfer will go through after all.

Pellegrini rose through Roma’s youth ranks before joining Juventus in 2019, but has only featured for the club in one campaign (2021/22) while spending the majority of his stint on loan.

Juve FC say

Earlier this month, Frankfurt had reportedly set their deadline for Pellegrini’s departure in the middle of January, in order to preserve themselves enough time to find a suitable alternative.

So the Bundesliga club might not appreciate Lazio’s reluctant stance on the matter, and could simply opt to close the door on a potential late departure.