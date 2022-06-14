Lecce has just gained promotion back to Serie A, and they have started bolstering their squad.

The Paprikans won Serie B to return to the top flight, but they know the quality of both competitions is different.

If they want to stay in Serie A, they have to sign players that can perform at this level and they have identified two Juve players they need.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that they want to take Kaio Jorge and Gianluca Frabotta on loan for the 2022/2023 season.

Both players will struggle to play regularly at Juve because of the options ahead of them in the pecking order and Lecce hopes the Bianconeri will allow them to join their squad.

Juve FC Says

Frabotta and Jorge will struggle to play enough games for Juventus next season if they remain at the club and a temporary spell away from the Allianz Stadium will benefit them very well.

However, Juve has to prioritise sending them to teams that will field them regularly.

This is because a lack of action away from the club defeats the very purpose of the spell.

If Lecce can guarantee that, these players will enjoy their time away from Turin and probably return in a much better shape.