At the end of a chaotic campaign, Juventus will part ways with several key players. While the likes of Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot will surely leave once their contracts expire, other stars could depart if the club receives a satisfying offer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Federico Chiesa could head to the exit door with the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich interested in his services.

Last October, the 25-year-old returned from a devastating ACL injury, but he still needs additional time to regain his old form.

So in case the Euro 2020 hero were to leave, the source claims that Juventus have identified Wilfried Gnonto as the ideal replacement.

Despite his tender age, the young Italian sensation has become a regular member of Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad.

The 19-year-old started his career in Inter’s youth ranks before joining Zurich in 2020. After making a name for himself in Switzerland, he joined Leeds United last summer, but the club’s relegation will likely put him on the move yet again.

The report also mentions another couple of candidates for the role: Southampton’s Kamaldeen Sulemana whose club also suffered relegation to the Championship, and Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté who enjoyed a successful first Serie A campaign.