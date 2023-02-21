Report – Leicester City keen on signing key Juventus man

Gleison Bremer has been at Juventus for less than a season and the Brazilian could leave the club in the summer.

Juve beat Inter Milan to add him to their squad from Torino and he has been one of the club’s best players.

Bremer is one player Max Allegri trusts to deliver when he is on the pitch and he is seen as a long-term replacement for Giorgio Chiellini.

With Leonardo Bonucci struggling to stay fit and Daniele Rugani not good enough, Bremer is a player we must keep. Still, a report on Calciomercato reveals Leicester City wants to add the defender to their squad.

The Premier League side sees him as an ideal signing for themselves and is prepared to pay as much as 40m euros to add the defender to their group.

Juve FC Says

If there are players we absolutely cannot lose, Bremer is one of them and the Brazilian has proven to be one of the key men in Turin.

He has slotted in well to our defence and also pops up with some goals, making him valuable at both ends of the field.

We should build our defence around him instead of thinking about cashing in on the 25-year-old.