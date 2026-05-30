Jonathan David has spent only one season at Juventus, but the Canadian forward could be sold this summer after failing to meet expectations at the Allianz Stadium.

When he arrived at the club, Juventus believed they had secured the services of a top striker capable of making a major impact in attack. However, his time in Turin has not gone according to plan, and he has struggled to find consistent form during his first campaign with the Bianconeri.

The club are determined to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level and are keen to retain only those players who can make a significant contribution. As a result, uncertainty continues to surround David’s future as Juventus assess their options ahead of the transfer window.

Lyon Interested in Summer Move

With speculation growing regarding a possible departure, Juventus will be encouraged by reports of interest from elsewhere. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Lyon are determined to secure David’s signature during the summer transfer window.

The French side are believed to view the striker as an attractive option due to his previous success in Ligue 1. During his spell at Lille, David established himself as one of the leading forwards in French football and produced performances that enhanced his reputation across the league.

That track record is one of the main reasons why Lyon believe he could thrive in their squad and provide an important attacking presence if a deal can be completed in the coming months.

Juventus Open to Departure

Lyon’s interest comes at a time when they are looking to strengthen their attacking options following changes to their squad. In the second half of last season, the club had Endrick on loan from Real Madrid, but he has since returned to Spain.

David is viewed as a player capable of filling that void and adding quality to Lyon’s forward line. His experience in French football could also help him adapt quickly should he return to the league.

For Juventus, a transfer would provide an opportunity to move on from a player who has yet to make the desired impact. The club would reportedly be more than happy to allow the striker to complete the move if the right opportunity arises.