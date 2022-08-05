Juventus has reportedly reached an agreement over personal terms with Leandro Paredes.

The midfielder has been on their radar for a long time and the efforts to sign him were sped up following the injury to Paul Pogba.

PSG is happy to sell him as they restructure their squad under a new manager, and they are waiting to discuss with any suitor that opens talks with them.

A report on Football Italia claims he has spoken with the Bianconeri and has agreed on personal terms, including salary and length of contract.

Both clubs need to agree on a transfer fee, and he can become a member of the Bianconeri squad.

The report adds that the Frenchmen are looking for around 25m euros.

Juve FC Says

Paredes will add more quality and depth to our midfield, and his arrival will ensure we don’t miss the impact of Pogba too much.

He has done a great job at PSG, and his experience in Serie A with AS Roma could mean he will not struggle to adapt to the demands of the competition.

If PSG is keen to offload him, he would be affordable, but if that is not the case, we might have to work harder to add him to our squad.