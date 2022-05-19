Di Maria
Report – Ligue 1 player in a dilemma after Juventus offer

May 19, 2022 - 10:30 am

Angel di Maria is in a dilemma as he considers the next step in his career.

The Argentinian is the subject of interest from Juventus as he approaches the end of his stay at PSG.

However, the French club can trigger a one-year extension on his current deal to keep him at the Parc des Princes.

Tuttomercatoweb claims their sporting director, Leonardo, is happy to keep the Argentinian, but Di Maria wants regular playing time, which he cannot get in Paris.

Juve has made him an offer, and he knows he can play more often at the Allianz Stadium now that Paulo Dybala is leaving.

However, he is still considering if it is the right step to leave France for a stint at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is one of the experienced attackers we can add to our squad for free in the summer, and he has won enough trophies in his career to fit in at the Allianz Stadium.

But only he alone can decide if he wants to try a new challenge in Italy or continue playing for PSG by next season.

We need to work on alternative signings now that it appears a move for him can break down.

