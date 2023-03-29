Although the summer transfer market is still a few months away, emerging reports are already linking Juventus with a plethora of possible targets.

According to Relevo via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are interested in the services of Aymeric Laporte.

The 28-year-old is a youth product of Athletic Bilbao who has been playing his trade at Manchester City since 2018.

However, he has recently fallen down in Pep Guardiola’s pecking order, with the likes of Ruben Dias, John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Aké getting more playing time.

Therefore, the Spain international will be eager to find himself a new club where he can revive his playing career, and the source suggests Juventus as a possible destination.

Nonetheless, the defender has a contract with the Cityzens until 2025, so he definitely wouldn’t come cheap.

Since he’s a left-footed centre-back, Laporte would be the ideal profile for Juventus, allowing Max Allegri to complete his defensive jigsaw.

However, the economical aspect remains the major obstacle for the Old Lady. First, the Italians would struggle to meet Man City’s asking price. And then, the management might not be able to match the player’s current wages.

So while this remains an enticing prospect, Juventus might have to settle for a more affordable option amidst the current financial difficulties.