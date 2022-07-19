During the off-season, Juventus have already parted ways with several stars. The legendary captain Giorgio Chiellini has opted for an early contract termination in order to embark on an adventure in MLS before hanging his boots.

On the other hand, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi have packed their bags after failing to reach agreements with the club over contract renewals, while Matthijs de Ligt is now completing a major transfer to Bayern Munich.

Yet, another host of players could also leave Juventus, explains Sportmediaset (via TuttoJuve).

At the back, Daniele Rugani could become the third centre back to exit the club this summer. But his future will likely depend on new arrivals.

The source adds that one between Alex Sandro and Luca Pellegrini could leave for the right offer. The Bianconeri have already signed a new left-back in the form of Andrea Cambiaso, but sent him on loan to Bologna straight away. But Mattia De Sciglio would be able to cover.

In the middle of the park, the report expects Aaron Ramsey to terminate his contract. The Welshman has recently returned from an unsuccessful loan stint at Rangers.

Arthur is also likely to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer, while Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Rovella could also depart.

Finally, Moise Kean’s future is in doubt as well. The striker endured a difficult campaign following his return to Juventus last summer, but is now showing glimpses of improvement in the current pre-season.