Report – Liverpool ace offered to Juventus

Juventus needs a new backup striker to Alvaro Morata, and they will get the chance to sign one when the transfer window reopens next month.

Morata has proven to be a good buy and a striker that can help with the goal burden at the club.

However, they risk overworking him or over-relying on him for their goals which will affect them when he isn’t playing.

They have been linked with a move for several attackers in Europe recently, with the likes of Arkadiusz Milik and Fernando Llorente on their list of targets.

Both players know the Serie A very well, and the latter has even had a spell with Juventus previously.

However, a new name has been added to the list that has also included Diego Costa recently.

Tuttosport via Football Italia says that Liverpool’s Divock Origi is the latest striker to be linked with a move to Turin.

The Belgian has struggled to play for the club this season, but he remains one player that scores important goals.

The report says his lack of playing time has forced his agent to shop him around Europe and Juve is one of the teams that he has been offered to.

It adds that the Bianconeri can get him on loan with an option to make the loan deal permanent at the end of the season.