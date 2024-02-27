Juventus star Federico Chiesa reportedly remains a target for Premier League duo Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old was firing on all cylinders at the start of the season, contributing to the team’s cause with several goals and assists.

Nevertheless, he hasn’t been the same player following an injury stop, with Kenan Yildiz rising as a direct competitor for his starting role.

Yet, La Stampa (via JuventusNews24) insists that the Euro 2020 winner still has suitors on the English shores, and chief among them are Liverpool and Newcastle.

But that’s not all, as the source also names Bayern Munich as another top European club that is keeping tabs on the situation.

For their part, Juventus risk losing the player’s services on a relatively low fee this summer, or worse, for free in 2025, unless they manage to put his signature on a new contract.

But between his current uninspiring form and his struggles to assimilate into Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 tactical setup, a contract renewal remains an uphill task for the Bianconeri.

Chiesa joined Juventus in 2020, completing a controversial transfer from old rivals Fiorentina.

The winger enjoyed an exciting first campaign in Turin under the tutelage of Andrea Pirlo.

Sadly, he sustained a horrific ACL injury in the following campaign.

While he eventually managed to overcome this agonizing hurdle, delivering impressive displays on a consistent basis remains a plaguing issue for Chiesa, especially while playing in an unnatural role as a second striker in Allegri’s formation.