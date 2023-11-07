In recent weeks, Piotr Zielinski has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus, and perhaps for obvious reasons.

The 29-year-old has massive Serie A experience under the belt and is running on an expiring contract. Moreover, it was Juventus football director Cristiano Giuntoli who first brought him to Napoli in 2016, rendering the links almost inevitable.

Nevertheless, poaching the Pole’s services won’t be a simple task for the Old Lady, especially in the presence of other top suitors in Italy and abroad.

According to TuttoJuve, Liverpool are keen admirers of Zielinski, thus offering Juventus some stern competition for the player’s signature.

As the source explains, the former Udinese man is yet to find an agreement with Napoli over a renewal.

So if the two parties fail to reach an accord soon, the midfielder will either leave on a cut price in January or as a free agent at the end of the season.

This situation has caught the attention of several interested parties, including Juventus and Liverpool.

This season, the Polish star contributed with a couple of goals and as many assists in 11 Serie A appearances. He also has a goal and an assist to his name from his three Champions League outings.

Zielinski can operate as a box-to-box midfielder in a three-man midfield or in a more advanced role behind the striker.