Since the start of the summer, Leandro Paredes has emerged as one of the prime candidates to join Juventus. The Argentine is only receiving late cameos following the arrival of new Paris Saint Germain manager Christophe Galtier.

Thus, he’s seeking an exit in search for additional playing and maximizing his chances of earning a national team callup ahead of the World Cup.

However, the Bianconeri have been struggling to close the deal, as they have been unable to offload some of their deadwood (Adrien Rabiot, Arthur Melo…) to make room for the 27-year-old.

In the meantime, the player has been attracting interest from various clubs around Europe, which threatens to blow Juventus out of the water.

According to English reports via Calciomercato, Liverpool could pursue Paredes following Naby Keita’s recent injury.

The Reds have started their campaign on the wrong foot with two draws followed by a defeat to arch rivals Manchester United, forcing Jurgen Klopp to admit the club’s need for reinforcement in the middle of the park.

Moreover, Roma are also in the frame following Georginio Wijnaldum’s serious injury. The Giallorossi are reportedly seeking a reunion with Paredes who left the Italian capital back in 2017.

With the interest for the midfielder reportedly growing by the day, PSG are unlikely to lower their demands, while Juventus have done little progress in offloading their unwanted players.

As things stand at the moment, the Old Lady could be set to concede a defeat on this front.