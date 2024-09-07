Liverpool is the latest club to show interest in Juventus star Gleison Bremer, and the defender could be available for the right price next summer.

Bremer has remained one of the top defenders in Europe since his move to Juventus, and the Bianconeri chose not to sell him in the last transfer window to maintain their defensive strength.

However, this hasn’t stopped clubs from expressing interest in his signature. According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool is closely monitoring Bremer’s performances this season.

The Reds are keen to assess him as they prepare to make a bid for the defender at the end of the campaign.

While Liverpool didn’t make many signings in the last transfer window, that could change next summer once their new coach has fully settled in, with Bremer now on their radar.

The report suggests Liverpool will challenge Juventus, but the Bianconeri consider Bremer one of their key players. They would only entertain offers starting at €70 million.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been one of the best players in our group, and we have to keep hold of him. However, if a ridiculous offer comes in that is too good to turn down then we should consider selling him under those circumstances.