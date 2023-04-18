Report – Liverpool is pushing to sign Juventus man

Liverpool needs a midfield rebuild and wants to add Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot to their squad.

That area has been a problem spot for the Reds all season and they are now prepared to sign around three new players to solve it.

Liverpool has money to splash on top talents, but adding Rabiot to their squad for free is an opportunity they do not want to miss.

The Frenchman seems reluctant to extend his contract at Juventus and if the black and whites do not qualify for the Champions League, he will certainly not stay with them.

This has alerted top clubs and a report via Sport Witness believes Liverpool is one of the sides that can add him to their squad.

The Reds have a list of targets and he features prominently in there. Rabiot has said he loves the Premier League, which could be an open invitation for Liverpool to sign him.

Juve FC Says

Considering all the controversies around us now, Rabiot might want to move as far away as possible.

Our mistake was not tying him down to a new deal sooner and we will have to start searching for a replacement for the Frenchman.