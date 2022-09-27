Juventus wanted to add Memphis Depay to their squad in the last transfer window, but the deal fell through because they couldn’t reach an agreement with the Dutchman.

He was prepared to terminate his contract with the Spanish club to make the move to Turin, but the Bianconeri couldn’t meet his contract demands.

He would be a free agent at the end of this season, and we expect Juve to try to sign him again.

The Dutchman will be in demand, and the Bianconeri already have serious competition for his signature.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Liverpool has become the latest club to show an interest in his signature.

The report reveals the Reds want a new attacker, and they consider him good enough for their system.

They will now look to outbid Juve to bring the former Manchester United flop back to England.

Juve FC Says

Depay is a fine forward who will add more flavour to our attack, if he agrees to join us.

However, we must take Liverpool’s interest serious because they have the money to offer him and their manager, Jurgen Klopp, has a good personality which most players want to experience.

But if we can offer him more money, it could swing the transfer in our favour.