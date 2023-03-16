Report – Liverpool joins the race to sign Juventus star

The race to sign Dusan Vlahovic is heating up as it becomes clearer that Juventus might not play in the Champions League next season.

The black and whites are struggling to get their 15-point deduction overturned, which means they must win the Europa League to stand a chance of playing in Europe.

This is a very difficult task, considering the calibre of clubs still in the competition, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

If Juve fails to make the Champions League, some players will likely have to leave the club and Vlahovic will fetch them the most money with his departure.

Several clubs will jump at the chance to sign the Serbian and a report on Calciomercatoweb reveals Liverpool is the latest to join the bid for his signature.

The Reds will lose Roberto Firmino in the summer and could sell Diogo Jota, so they need new frontmen and they hardly come better than Vlahovic in Europe.

Juve FC Says

In an ideal world, we should keep Vlahovic with us for the rest of his contract, but situations will change things by the end of this season.

If we do not make the Champions League, we must select players to sell and losing the former Fiorentina man could help us keep the core of our team together.