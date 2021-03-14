Report – Liverpool want to take Juventus ace to England

Liverpool has become the latest team to show interest in Paulo Dybala as he continues to struggle to agree on a new deal with Juventus.

The Argentinean is struggling with injury and consistency this season and that has seen Andrea Pirlo plan his matches without him.

He is still nursing an injury and has a deal that expires at the end of next season.

The ideal thing would be for him to return to fitness and play his way into a new contract, but that isn’t happening.

The Bianconeri will try to get him on a new deal again, but Todofichajes says he is now a target of Liverpool.

The English champions have one of the best attacks in Europe, but they have looked blunt this season.

It has made their title defence a joke and they are now looking to renew their squad in the summer.

They see Dybala as someone who can make them competitive again and the report says the attacker’s future is in England.

Tottenham and Manchester United are two other teams who want to sign him, but they would struggle to beat Liverpool.

Although he has an expiring contract, the report says Juve will still want around 70m euros from his sale.