Report- Liverpool weighing up a summer move for Chiesa

Juventus is bracing itself for a big summer as several reports link their key players with a move away from the club.

Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly on the radar of top sides in Europe and the Serbian could well leave Serie A in the summer.

The likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid covet him, but he is not the only Bianconeri man who could leave.

A report on Calciomercato claims Federico Chiesa is unhappy in Turin and might be offered a way out by another club as well.

The report claims the attacker is now on the radar of Liverpool, who need attacking reinforcements.

Mohamed Salah signed a new deal recently, but the Reds know he is getting close to the end of his career and believe Chiesa would be a good long-term replacement.

Chiesa has seemed unhappy recently as he is increasingly isolated in games because of Juventus’ tactics. He might get tempted by the offer from Liverpool.

Juve FC Says

Liverpool is one of the world’s top clubs and could easily tempt Chiesa to join them if the attacker is open to playing outside Serie A.

But we expect that decision to be tough for him to make because he is a key player for us now.