Since the days of former sporting director Fabio Paratici, Juventus have been keen admirers of Nicolò Zaniolo. With the player being a self-proclaimed Bianconeri supporter, many believed that the Italian is destined to don the famous black and white stripes.

Nonetheless, Juve haven’t been able to find an agreement with Roma over a transfer last summer. Nowadays, the 23-year-old is searching for an asylum after burning bridges with his current employers, but sadly for the Old Lady, the club’s dire financial situation prevented it from making noteworthy investments in January.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Zaniolo has agreed to join Galatasaray. He would sign a four-year contract that sees him pocket 3 or 4 million euros per season.

The source claims that it’s now up for the two clubs to find an agreement, while stating that the white smoke could emerge in the coming hours. The Giallorossi could receive a transfer fee of 15 millions plus bonuses.

While the winter transfer session has already expired in the majority of European nations, it remains open in Turkey until February 8.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for Juventus, Zaniolo won’t be the first transfer target that we miss out on this season, and probably won’t be the last, as our current legal and economic troubles continue to paralyze our market plans.