Since his arrival to Juventus in a controversial swap deal with Roma, Luca Pellegrini has mostly been an afterthought in Turin.

The left-back spent two seasons on loan between Cagliari and Genoa before spending the 2021/22 campaign as a part of Max Allegri’s squad.

Although it was a decent if unspectacular season, the Bianconeri opted to send him on loan once again, this time to Eintracht Frankfurt who needed a replacement for Filip Kostic.

However, circulating reports have recently suggested a premature return to Juventus for the 23-year-old, with Lazio interested in his services.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will try to benefit from the Biancocelesti’s interest in Pellegrini to set the ground for the potential transfer of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

As we all know, the Bianconeri are longtime admirers of the Serbian midfielder, but Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been fending off their attempts with his astronomical demands.

Therefore, the source claims that negotiations for Pellegrini could lay the foundations for a better rapport between the two clubs and soften the stance of the capital club.

Juve FC say

While this theoretically sounds like a great idea on Juve’s part, Lotito will unlikely offer any discounts based on Pellegrini’s transfer.

The stubborn patron is a shrewd businessman who will be looking to capitalize on his most prized asset by snatching the biggest possible fee.

So if Juventus insist on receiving favors in return to Pellegrini’s services, Lazio could simply decide to look elsewhere in their hunt for a new left-back.