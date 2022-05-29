Report – Lukaku could force Dybala out of Serie A

Romelu Lukaku’s possible transfer back to Italy has now thrown a spanner into Paulo Dybala’s move to Inter Milan.

Dybala has left Juve, and he can sign for another club as a free agent in July.

Inter is one of the clubs interested in a move for him, and they are a major suitor of the former Palermo man.

It is believed that he might even accept a deal with a smaller salary than what Juve offers to move to the San Siro.

However, Il Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims Inter is interested in bringing Lukaku back, and they have now placed plans to sign Dybala on hold.

The report claims Lukaku could become available for transfer in the summer after struggling on his return to Chelsea in the summer.

Inter would choose re-signing him over adding Dybala to their squad, and they have now suspended their move for the Argentinian.

Juve FC Says

Dybala remains one of the best players Inter can sign, but the Nerazzurri knows the value Lukaku can provide from his earlier spell with them.

He drove them to victory when they won Serie A in the 2020/2021 campaign, and they might need his contributions to win the title in the next one as well.