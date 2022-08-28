Lyon has become the latest club to show an interest in Arthur Melo and they might finally help Juventus offload him.

The Brazilian has struggled to justify his big-money signing in the summer of 2020.

Injuries and poor form have plagued his time at the club and the Bianconeri no longer have him in their first-team plans.

Arsenal wanted to sign him in the January transfer window, but they didn’t make an approach this summer.

Valencia wanted to add him to their squad, but they cannot pay his wages up to half.

This has made it difficult for them to sign him, and the midfielder could be stuck in Turin.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Lyon is now leaning towards adding him to their squad.

The Bianconeri would be happy about this development and they would be keen to ensure the transfer happens.

Juve FC Says

Lyon could save us from keeping a liability in our squad if these rumours are true.

The Frenchmen have signed some experienced players in the recent transfer window and that could be their reason for targeting Arthur.

They are also on the verge of losing Lucas Paqueta, so they probably consider the former Barcelona man as the ideal signing to replace him.