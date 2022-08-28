Arthur
Transfer News

Report – Lyon keen on signing Juventus outcast

August 28, 2022 - 8:30 pm

Lyon has become the latest club to show an interest in Arthur Melo and they might finally help Juventus offload him.

The Brazilian has struggled to justify his big-money signing in the summer of 2020.

Injuries and poor form have plagued his time at the club and the Bianconeri no longer have him in their first-team plans.

Arsenal wanted to sign him in the January transfer window, but they didn’t make an approach this summer.

Valencia wanted to add him to their squad, but they cannot pay his wages up to half.

This has made it difficult for them to sign him, and the midfielder could be stuck in Turin.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Lyon is now leaning towards adding him to their squad.

The Bianconeri would be happy about this development and they would be keen to ensure the transfer happens.

Juve FC Says

Lyon could save us from keeping a liability in our squad if these rumours are true.

The Frenchmen have signed some experienced players in the recent transfer window and that could be their reason for targeting Arthur.

They are also on the verge of losing Lucas Paqueta, so they probably consider the former Barcelona man as the ideal signing to replace him.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Italian media rates and slates Juventus players for their performance against Roma

August 28, 2022
Pogba

Pogba’s brother threatens to make bombshell revelations about the Juventus midfielder

August 28, 2022
Rovella

Serie A club is waiting to sign young Juventus midfielder

August 28, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.