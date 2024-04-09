Rayan Cherki has emerged as one of Lyon’s standout talents in recent seasons, establishing himself as a key player for the Ligue 1 side at a young age.

Despite Lyon’s struggles this season, the teenager has consistently performed well, standing out as a bright spot in the team.

Juventus continues to monitor Cherki closely, considering him one of their prime targets for the upcoming season. At just 20 years old, Cherki may feel ready for a new challenge, making him an attractive prospect for Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been prioritising younger players in their recruitment strategy in recent seasons, and there’s speculation that they may even appoint a younger coach to succeed Allegri.

However, acquiring Cherki’s services might prove to be a costly endeavour for Juventus. According to a report from Tuttojuve, Lyon has set an asking price of €40 million for the talented youngster, reflecting the high level of interest from multiple teams vying for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Cherki is a fine talent with a lot of room for improvement, but he is not worth 40 million euros, and we have to avoid overpaying for his signature.