Manchester City have reportedly struck an agreement with Andrea Cambiaso but must still convince Juventus to part ways with their influential star.

The Premier League champions are on the verge of splitting paths with their longtime servant Kyle Walker who requested a transfer, and could be on his way to joining Milan in January. Pep Guardiola and his collaborators have identified Cambiaso as the the right profile to fill the role, especially due to his versatility which allows him to wreak havoc on either flank in equal measure.

The 24-year-old was on the pitch for the duration of the clash against Milan on Saturday, and many are wondering if this is to be his final act at the Allianz Stadium. The Italy international is expected to travel with the team to Belgium for their upcoming Champions League fixture against Club Brugge, but whether he’ll be around for the weekend showdown in Napoli is anyone’s guess at this point, especially with Man City accelerating their attempts.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Cambiaso has an agreement in principle with the Cityzens over personal terms. While the source doesn’t reveal the figures, he can certainly expect a salary that dwarfs his current wage in Turin.

Nevertheless, Man City still have to find an accord with Juventus. As the Bianconeri Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli revealed on Saturday, the club has yet to receive an official offer, and if a proposal does indeed arrive, the club will carefully evaluate it.

As the pink newspaper explains, the English giants are ready to offer 65 million euros including bonuses, while Juventus are holding out for 80 million.

Hence, the next few days could be decisive on this front. Even though the gap remains significant, City certainly have the financial means to find a swift resolution and prise the Italian away from Turin.