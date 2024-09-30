Man City are reportedly keeping tabs on Dusan Vlahovic whose future at Juventus remains shrouded in mystery due to a complicated contract situation.

The Serbian striker has thus far scored four goals this season thanks to braces against Hellas Verona and Genoa. However, he struggled to make an impact on several other occasions, prompting large criticism from fans and pundits alike.

The striker’s contract will expire in the summer of 2026, and the Bianconeri are desperate to put his signature on a new deal in order to reduce his salary.

The 24-year-old currently earns circa 12 million euros per season as net wages, making him the highest-paid player in Serie A.

Nevertheless, finding an agreement on this front remains easier said than done.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid closely monitoring the situation.

The two European giants would reportedly consider pouncing on the situation if Juventus and Vlahovic fail to find an agreement before the end of the season.

In this case, the Bianconeri could find themselves forced to sell the player in order to avoid losing him for free in the summer of 2026, in what would be a replication of the Federico Chiesa saga witnessed last summer.

The source claims both the Cityzens and the Colchoneros are looking for attacking reinforcement.

The Premier League giants have one of the best strikers among their ranks in the shape of Erling Haaland, but the latter doesn’t have a clear understudy.