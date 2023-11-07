Over the last year or so, Juventus have been scouting Boca Juniors starlet Valentin Barco.

The 19-year-old rose through the club’s ranks to become a regular feature in the first team, catching the eyes of several European suitors.

The left-back’s move to Europe is certainly inevitable at this point, but according to TuttoJuve, his next destination may not be in Turin.

As the source tells it, Manchester City is leading Juventus and others in the race for Barco.

Pep Guardiola has reportedly given the green light for the operation, claims the report.

The reigning English and European champions would like to secure the youngster’s signature before sending him on loan so he can garner valuable experience in the Old Continent.

This would allow him to adapt to European football before getting thrust into the ranks of the Premier League giants.

The teenager’s contract with Boca Juniors will expire in December 2024. So with just over a year remaining before the deadline, the battle for his services will certainly heat up in January.

Barco essentially plays at fullback but can be deployed in more advanced roles down the left flank.

This season, the Argentine starlet made 28 appearances across all competitions. He contributed with a goal and three assists.

Barco also has three appearances with the U20 Argentina national team.