Report – Man City reaches an agreement with Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala’s contract extension remains one of the biggest issues Juventus is facing at the moment.

The Argentinian is a key member of the squad in Turin and should be kept in the group.

However, his fitness has been a problem and Juve is no longer happy to give him whatever he wants to keep him.

This has opened the door for the former Palermo man to join another club at the end of this season.

Todofichajes claims the attacker has reached a pre-contract agreement with Manchester City already.

The English club is one of the teams that can offer him what he is asking for from the Bianconeri.

The report claims Pep Guardiola has personally called Dybala and explained to him the role he would take up in his team.

The Citizens have now agreed to a four-year deal with him worth €10M per season, a figure Juve had refused to reach in negotiations with him.

Juve FC Says

If this report is true, it could be a development that forces Juventus into the transfer market again in the summer.

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic at the club means we would have one of the hottest strikers in the world.

However, he would need support from other quality forwards at the club.

If Dybala and Alvaro Morata leaves by the end of this season, we would probably need to splash the cash again in the summer.