A report in the Italian press suggests a sensational swap deal might be in the makings between Juventus and Manchester United.

Over the past few weeks, the Old Lady has been heavily linked with unsettled Man Utd striker Joshua Zirkzee. The Bianconeri were hoping to reunite the Dutchman with Thiago Motta last summer following their prosperous collaboration at Bologna over the previous two campaigns, but the Red Devils won the race for his services.

Zirkzee opened his account on his Premier League debut, but it remains his solitary goal for the English giants thus far. The 23-year-old has been enduring torrid times at Carrington, chastised by the fans and British tabloids for his unconvincing displays and less-than-perfect physical shape.

While some are hoping for an upturn following the appointment of Ruben Amorim as new Man United boss, this hypothesis remains far from certain.

Therefore, Juventus are hoping to pounce on the situation and bring the Netherlands international back to Italian soil where he enjoyed his best career spell. For his part, the player could relish the opportunity to work with Motta again.

But while Juventus are reportedly looking to sign the striker on an initial loan deal until the end of the season, the Red Devils may have a different plan.

According to TuttoJuve journalist Massimo Pavan, Manchester United have asked for Douglas Luiz in return to Zirkzee.

Similar to the Dutch attacker, the Brazilian has also been struggling to find his feet after changing leagues in the summer. Prior to his injury, the former Aston Villa man was starving for playing time at Juventus, only making two appearances as a starter since his arrival.

Hence, this could be an enticing opportunity for both players to return to their favorite leagues, albeit with new clubs. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if this story will gain momentum in the coming days, or simply die out.