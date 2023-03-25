Despite the encouraging signs displayed by the club’s current midfield crop, Juventus are still expected to pursue one or two new players this summer, especially if Adrien Rabiot were to leave once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri have identified Davide Frattesi as the ideal candidate to bolster the middle of the park. After all, the Sassuolo man is young, Italian, affordable and already has Claudio Marchisio’s blessing.

Nonetheless, the path towards the 23-year-old’s signature won’t be clear. In addition to the player’s other longtime admirers Roma, an English giant has reportedly entered the fray.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Manchester United have been following Frattesi through their scouts.

The former Monza man is having another impressive campaign at the Mapei Stadium. He has already scored six goals in his 27 Serie A appearances this term.

Juve FC say

Frattesi is a Roma native who also spent three years at the Giallorossi’s youth academy (between 2014 and 2017). On the other hand, the Red Devils would surely be able to splash competition out of the water with a massive offer.

Therefore, Juventus have at least two serious competitors in the race for the Italian international, at least based on this report.

Hence, convincing the player of the project would be key to luring him to Turin, while also banking on the amicable rapport with Sassuolo.