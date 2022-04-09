Report: Man United give up on Pogba, but Juventus aren’t the favorites to sign him

Some relationships are just not meant to flourish. Perhaps it’s the case of Paul Pogba and Manchester United.

In 2012, the Frenchman left the club as a free agent to become a teenage sensation at Juventus. Nevertheless, he decided to rekindle his affair with the Red Devils four years later, completing a record transfer at the time.

And yet, the midfielder ended up having a torrid time at the Old Trafford stadium, with his six-year spell plagued by injuries, inconsistent performances and occasional controversies.

According to TuttoJuve, Man Untied have decided to abandon the idea of renewing Pogba’s contract. The English giants will therefore allow their star to leave once again as a free agent once his contract expires at the end of the season.

As for Juventus, the Italians have been keeping close tabs on the situation, as they contemplate the idea of bringing back their former midfield star.

However, the source explains that the Bianconeri are trailing behind Paris Saint Germain in the race for the 29-year-old’s signature.

The French side would like to add the 2018 World Cup to their star-studded roster that includes the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Marco Verratti.

Juve FC say

Even though reuniting with Pogba is surely a tempting idea, one would think that the new management might have other profiles in mind, as the Frenchman doesn’t exactly fit the mold set by CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and company.

Unless the player would be willing to turn down the riches of Paris and accept a significant wage cut, we surely won’t see him in Turin next season.