Report: Man United put Ronaldo on hold as they focus on landing another target

Even at the age of 36, Cristiano Ronaldo can still be the leading actor in one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

The Portuguese superstar ended his third campaign in Turin with a Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup, Serie A top scorer award, and watched his teammates from bench secure a Champions League spot with a victory over Bologna last Sunday.

The former Real Madrid man has one year left in his Juventus contract, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll stay at the club or take his business elsewhere.

CR7 made a name for himself as one of the biggest footballing stars in the world whilst playing with Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, and a return to Old Trafford has been mentioned as a potential option.

However, la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve reports that the Red Devils have put the move on ice, as they pursue a younger transfer target.

The source explains that the Premier League giants have opted to confirm Edinson Cavani for another season after his recent exploits, and will look to complete the attacking department by landing Harry Kane.

As an England international who is at the heights of his career, the Tottenham Hotspur star would undoubtedly be a perfect signing for Man United.

On the other hand, Ronaldo’s options would become even more limited in such case, but if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fails to land Kane, then he could try to reunite with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, after playing side by side at Old Trafford in the past.